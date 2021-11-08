Score a new air fryer from $32 for holiday meals: Gourmia 5-qt., personal, more up to 50% off

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 5-quart Gourmia Analog Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, This is as much as 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model, for comparison sake, sells for just shy of $60 at Walmart as well. This is a great chance to score a medium-sized air fryer with a huge discount. And this model is not only an air fryer, but it can also roast, bake, and more with 360-degree heat technology and a sleek black finish. Adjustable temperature range, dishwasher-safe frying basket, and a non-stick interior make for a great family cooking device that will almost certainly come in handy over the holidays. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More air fryer deals below.

You’ll find even more kitchen deals waiting for you in our home goods hub, but you’ll also want to dive into today’s Wyze Robot Vacuum deal. This is a simple and now, discounted way to easily keep the house clean this holiday season. Using LiDAR tech to map out your space, you’ll now find the relatively new release at a new Amazon all-time low of $200. Plus, you can get a better idea of what’s in store with our hands-on review.

Roast healthy meals at home with this Gourmia Free Fry air fryer. The 5-qt. capacity offers ample room to prepare food for a small family, while the simple dial controls allow for intuitive operation. This Gourmia Free Fry air fryer features a nonstick dishwasher-safe basket and crisper tray for easy cleanup.

