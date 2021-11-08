Govee’s brand new Smart Air Purifier falls to $80 (Reg. $110), more from $10

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its new Smart Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. Listed at $110, today’s offer marks the very first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked and slashes a total of $30 off. It also happens to deliver a new all-time low since it debuted last week. If you would like to rest easy knowing that the air you’re breathing at home is clean, Govee is here to save the day with its new Smart Air Purifier. It’s able to “reduce up to 99.97% potential air pollutants as small as 0.1 microns,” helping to virtually eliminate contaminants that you may not even realize are floating around. This unit is capable of processing 452-square feet of air “every 30 minutes.” Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are onboard, paving the way for you to easily control settings, timers, schedules, fan speeds, sleep mode, and much more. For more details about this recent release in our launch coverage.

More Govee markdowns:

Believe it or not, there are even more Govee deals up for grabs. For instance, on Friday we covered the brand’s Super Fan Festival sale with smart home lights from $59. You can also bag three motion-activated Govee Under Cabinet Lights at $13 Prime shipped. Swing by our smart home guide for even more deals like these.

Govee Smart Air Purifier features:

Smart App Control: Connect via WiFi or Bluetooth. Adjust the purification settings, timers, schedules, fan speeds, sleep mode, night light brightness and display lock. You can also pair your purifier with Alexa, Google Assistant.

High Performance: With a 360° air intake, the Govee air purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 120 CFM. The air of an entire 452ft²/42㎡ room can be changed every 30 minutes. And the ideal room size is 258ft²/24m².

