HP’s 11-inch Touchscreen Chromebook nears all-time low at $180 (Save $90)

Amazon is currently offering HP’s 11-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2GHz/4GB/32GB for $179.99 shipped. Typically going for around $270, today’s $90 savings undercut our previous mention by $50, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Centered on the 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, HP’s compact Chromebook is perfect for students or working on the go thanks to the 15-hour battery life. The whole thing is powered by a 2.0GHz processor with integrated graphics, as well as Google’s Chrome OS. So you can enjoy tons of built-in programs for school, work, or surfing the web, plus up to 100GB of cloud storage through Google Drive to complement the 4GB already onboard. Head below to keep reading.

Don’t need the added touchscreen features? Well, this basic 11-inch HP Chromebook is currently only $127 shipped. You’ll still find tons of comparable features to our lead deal here, like Chrome integration, 32GB of storage, and integrated graphics, just without the ability to swipe through the 11-inch panel whenever you like.

Though if you’re on the prowl for something with a little more firepower, Google’s Pixelbook Go is back at the all-time Amazon low of $599. Sure, this might not be quite as affordable as our above Chromebooks, but this one touts an i5 processor over the basic MediaTek ones you’ll find above, plus 8GB of RAM, and a larger display. So if you’re willing to make a larger investment on your Chromebook, this one is definitely worth considering, especially since it’s already $100 off.

HP 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook features:

This Indigo Blue HP Chromebook 11a Laptop is light and durable, so you can work or play on the go. It travels well and has a long battery life, letting you stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between using this laptop for gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done with the powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display. Also, Google Chrome and Android apps are all seamlessly integrated on Google’s easy-to-use OS. And once you’ve gotten into your workflow, enjoy the anti-glare, 11-inch laptop touchscreen with 178 degrees of wide-viewing angles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!