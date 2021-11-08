Google Pixelbook Go returns to Amazon lows from $599 (Save up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $749 shipped. Typically fetching $849, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon low set once before back on Prime Day with $100 in savings. Rocking all-day battery life in a compact build, Google’s latest Pixelbook Go arrives with an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for ample multitasking capabilities. Perfect for casual web browsing, working from the couch, and more thanks to a 13-inch display, there’s also a pair of USB-C ports which round out the package on top of a backlit keyboard. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away without the elevated performance found on the i5 models will want to check out the entry-level M3 offering instead. This package will still get you much of the same Pixelbook Go features, just with a little less power and storage under the hood and a more affordable $599 price tag. That’s down from the usual $649 price tag you’d more regularly pay and matching the all-time low at $50 off.

Alternatively, you could just go with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for a more affordable offering. This one ditches the first-party Google build noted above, but still goes on to deliver a 13-inch FHD display in the process. Currently marked down to $300, you’re looking at an Amazon low to match the featured Samsung discount.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

