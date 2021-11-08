Kobalt’s router table works with both 1/4- and 1/2-inch shanks at 2021 low of $129 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Kobalt 1/2-in Fixed Corded Router with Table for $129 shipped. This is $40 down from its normal going rate and marks a return to last year’s Black Friday price. This table bundle is your all-in-one solution since it comes with a router that can accept both 1/4-inch and 1/2-inch shanks. There are both rough and micro-fine depth adjustments for quick and accurate setups. Plus, Kobalt ships it with a 5-year warranty that delivers a peace of mind that your router or table won’t break down. Head below for more.

However, if you only need a fixed base router, then picking up only the Bosch Colt is a fantastic alternative. Sure, it doesn’t come with a table included, but at $119 you’re saving a few bucks here. Plus, the Colt can be upgraded to have a plunge base in the future if that’s something you need for projects down the road.

Don’t forget that BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Work Bench is currently down to $39. That’s an all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves 27% from its normal going rate. Ready to uphold the router table if needed, this workbench also sports a built-in vise for a versatile setup all around.

More on the Kobalt Router Table:

12-Amp motor for smooth quality cuts

Cast-aluminum base and motor housing for longer life and reduced weight

Router comes with 1/4-in and 1/2-in collets that accept cutter bits with 1/4-in and 1/2-in diameter shanks, respectively

Rough and micro-fine depth adjustments for fast, precise and accurate setups

Aluminum mounting plate is pre-drilled for use with a wide variety of routers

Kobalt’s 5-year warranty gives you peace of mind

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!