Shure launches AONIC FREE, the company’s first take on true wireless earphones

Shure is out with a new pair of true wireless earphones that are said to deliver “big sound in a small package.” This release comes in the form of AONIC FREE and debuts not long after Shure’s second-generation AONIC 215 earbuds. According to the company’s official press release, this is its first take on true wireless earphones. AONIC FREE is headlined by a secure fit that “comfortably blocks up to 37 decibels” of external sound. This is thanks to a “foam sleeve and ergonomically angled design” that delivers a “distortion-free” listening experience. Continue reading to learn more.

In a competitive market, the all-new Shure AONIC FREE earphones bypass active noise cancellation in favor of a form-fitting design that is ready to isolate external audio. And when the need arises to hear what’s going on around you, Shure’s Environmental Mode will save the day by turning on external microphones so folks “can hear traffic while traversing a busy city.”

Much like its competitors, Shure’s latest pair of earphones is paired with a charging case for storage and backup battery. The AONIC FREE earbuds last for up to seven hours each and the USB-C charging case increases total battery life to 21 hours. Bluetooth 5 is used for connectivity and users are able to customize their EQ using the free ShurePlus PLAY app.

“Today’s consumers are moving faster than ever and want a listening experience that is hassle-free and comfortable without sacrificing sound quality,” said Ellen Mahon, senior manager, Global MCA Marketing, at Shure. “As we developed AONIC Free, we set out to create an earphone that contained Shure’s industry-leading audio and mic performance, durability, and reliability while providing the ease and convenience that makes true wireless earphones so popular.”

The new Shure AONIC FREE Earphones are priced at $199. While Shure is a well-known brand, this could be a hard sell since many competitors cost a fair amount less. At the moment, only one colorway is available, and it comes in Graphite. The fact that the color has an official name could be a hint that other shades will launch at some point in the future.

With nearly 100 years of experience developing audio equipment, Shure is a brand that’s been around for a very long time and isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon. This cannot be said for many other earphone manufacturers out there, with the technology industry being quite turbulent at times.

Having spent such a long time in the arena, Shure has undoubtedly built a large fanbase with a lot of faith in the company’s products. Will this be enough to persuade folks away from AirPods and others? Probably not, but in all likelihood AONIC FREE doesn’t need to be incredibly popular to make a profit and fill the void that some Shure fans may have.

