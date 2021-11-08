VIZIO’s new MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TVs with HDMI 2.1 on sale for first time from $449

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $598 shipped. Delivering the very first discount, you’re looking at $81 in savings alongside a new all-time low. The 70-inch model is also on sale, with $152 in savings at the $647 price tag. Sporting upwards of 70-inch 4K panels with full array LED backlighting, VIZIO’s latest MQ6 TVs all arrive with 300-nits of peak brightness. That’s alongside HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and HDMI 2.1 support to pair with its V Gaming Engine. You’re also looking at AirPlay 2 integration to pair with its Chromecast features. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to outfit a guest room or the office with a new television, the 50-inch version of VIZIO’s latest MQ6 is also on sale right now at Amazon. Delivering the same $81 in savings, you’re looking at the all-time low of $449 and yet another first price cut. Aside from the smaller screen size, you’re looking at the same feature set found above.

Opt for a more stylish home theater upgrade by checking out the Samsung The Frame TVs that are also on sale. Seeing early Black Friday price cuts, you can take advantage of as much as $800 in savings across the lineup. These are higher-end displays than you’ll find with either of VIZIO’s latest, but back that with designs that’ll blend in with the rest of your home decor.

VIZIO MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TV features:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. M-Series offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings new life to your entertainment experience. Dolby Vision high dynamic range combined with a full array backlight delivers incredible picture quality, transporting you into the story through richer contrast, brighter highlights, and eye-popping color.

