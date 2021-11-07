Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs return to Amazon lows at up to $800 off

Amazon is now discounting the entire lineup of Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TVs to new all-time lows headlined by the 65-inch model at $1,497.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,998, you’re looking at the best price to date with $500 in savings attached while beating our previous Prime Day mention by $100. As the latest iteration of Samsung’s unique 4K TV, the newest Frame arrives with all of the expected design cues that let it live up to its name. Gone are the black plastic bezels you’ll find on other TVs and in place is a wood-wrapped form that gives off the appearance of a picture frame. A built-in art gallery mode helps sell that aesthetic, and pairs with inclusions of AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, and ample smart streaming service integration. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Other Samsung Frame TV deals:

Alternatively, Amazon’s all-new Omni Fire TVs are also seeing some notable discounts to kick off the holiday shopping season. Delivering the very first price cuts to date on the just-released models, these launched back at the end of October and deliver Amazon’s first in-house TVs at $150 off.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

