Lacoste partners with Peanuts for an exclusive family collection

Lacoste is partnering with Peanuts for an exclusive collection, and there are styles for the entire family. There are 45 new pieces with pricing starting at $50. The collection is full of bright colors and sported with all of your favorite Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Lucy, Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, and more. The pieces are also classic, coming from Lacoste, with styles that you can wear for years to come. Plus, Lacoste offers free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lacoste Peanuts collaboration.

More than a collaboration, this is a celebration of two iconic brands. Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and their friends from Peanuts, the iconic comic strip from the 50s, arrive at Lacoste for the third time for a new sporty, sweet, and hilarious collection. This is how, with a lot of humor and plenty of style, Lacoste classics are reinvented, to bring the whole family together. Lacoste

Lacoste x Peanuts menswear

Lacoste is known for its high-quality polos and of course there is a Peanuts style in this line that’s a must-have. The Relaxed Fit Organic Cotton Polo Shirt is available in four color options and is priced at $155. On the chest of this polo you will find Snoopy along with a tennis net and the classic green crocodile on the other side. The organic cotton is lightweight and highly breathable, making it a great option for your next tennis match or work event.

With cooler weather approaching, the Hooded Organic Cotton Sweatshirt is a nice option to keep warm. The hoodie has a fleece interior to help keep you warm. This sweatshirt has all of your favorite characters and the straight fit looks nice with shorts, joggers, leggings, and more.

Women’s classic styles

This collection has a few sneaker options and one of our favorites is the women’s Jump Serve Slip-On Canvas style that’s priced at $90. These shoes are a great option for transitioning into fall and the slip-on style make it a breeze to head out the door. The canvas features an illustration of all the characters and it also has a green Lacoste logo on the heel. If you have a Peanuts fan on your holiday shopping list this year, these sneakers would be a great gift idea.

