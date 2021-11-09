LEGO’s second round of BrickLink Designer Program sets are now available for pre-order

After launching with eight kits earlier this summer, the LEGO Group is now back with its second round of BrickLink Designer Program sets. Spanning nine different creations from nine different builders, you can now pre-order the fan-made creations down below.

LEGO launching second round of BrickLink Designer Program sets

Marking the second round of the LEGO BrickLink Designer Program, nine new creations with the possibility to be released. If you’re unfamiliar with the program, only five of the sets of the total collection will be officially approved and then shipped. The first five projects which reach 3,000 orders will be the ones that make the cut, with the other four not making it into production.

Mixing things up a bit from the first time around and the blunders from its first rollout, the LEGO Group is doing things a bit differently. The main adjustment is that instead of producing a maximum of 10,000 kits instead of 5,000. So you’re still looking at a limited-run of each creation, but there’s more of a chance to lock-in one of the five builds.









Here’s a look at all nine of the creations on tap:

Mountain Windmill by Hanwas for $179.99

Modular LEGO Store by Krisnow for $179.99

Seasons in Time Calendar by BrentWaller for $249.99

Retro Bowling Alley by avila for $229.99

Brickwest Studios by BrickyBricks82 for $279.99

Ruined House by Kirteem for $299.99

Clockwork Aquarium by Farquar for $64.99

Quest Builder by legobouwer for $259.99

Science Adventures by Alatariel for $35.99

BrickLink Designer Program sets now up for pre-order

Pre-orders will officially go live on the BrickLink Designer Program kits today at 3 p.m. EST. They’ll be available via the official BrickLink site, which is now operated by the LEGO Group. And from someone who has already purchased kits from previous collaborations from the two, the program is quite reliable and trustworthy.









9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve long been a fan of these collaborations between the LEGO Group and its partner site BrickLink, and the latest batch doesn’t seem to disappoint. I’ll personally be picking up Mountain Windmill, but the Modular LEGO store seems to be another eye-catching build that I’d certainly be picking up if I had the shelf space.

