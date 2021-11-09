Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Android Tablet sees new Amazon low of $266, more up to $60 off

Amazon is currently offering Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Android Tablet for $266.26 shipped. This marks only the second discount we’ve tracked for this model, down from the $280 list price to mark a new Amazon all-time low and the second-best price overall. Centered on the 11-inch 2K touch display, Lenovo’s latest in the Tab lineup comes backed by a 2.05Ghz octa-core processor with 4GB of onboard memory and 128GB of storage. Perfect for perusing your favorite apps, streaming platforms, and more, you’ll also find Dolby Atmos on the four-speaker array here, as well as a 13MP back camera, and all-day battery life. Head below for more details.

Looking for something a little more affordable? Lenovo’s M10 Plus 128GB is also seeing some rare discounts down to $189.99 shipped. Typically selling for $250, this marks just one of a handful of discounts we’ve tracked and a new Amazon low for this model as well. Sporting a slightly smaller 10.3-inch FHD touchscreen, the M10 tablet still works great for streaming and enjoying content with dual Dolby Atmos speakers, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, and up to 256GB of expandable microSD storage.

Though, for a more versatile touchscreen experience, you might be interested in Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 which doubles as a tablet for only $279. With a 13.5-inch 2K touch display, it works great as both a tablet and laptop with an i3 processor under the hood and Google’s Chrome OS front and center. So if you’ve got a student or younger family member in need of a new notebook, this is a great chance to beat the holiday rush with savings up to $250 off.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus features:

Your viewing experience is second to none with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, thanks to stunning 2K resolution on its 11″ TDDI IPS display. Narrow bezels on all four sides give it an excellent screen-to-display ratio, and it’s certified to stream Netflix in HD. You can even watch in the sun, thanks to the LCD screen’s 400 nits of brightness. Enjoy the sounds of your favorite songs, stories, and shows even more, with Dolby Atmos® over four speakers. You’ll feel like you are in the middle of a scene or concert hall. Listen to moving audio that flows above and around you for an immersive experience.

