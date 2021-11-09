Acer’s i3 Chromebook Spin 713 with 13.5-inch 2K display now $250 off at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Best Buy is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2K i3/4GB/64GB for $279 shipped. This is a $250 savings from its normal going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time at Best Buy. For further comparison, the previous best that we found was $200 off the higher-end i5 model a few months ago. Delivering a high-quality 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen that pairs well with the 2-in-1 design, this Chromebook also features a 10th Generation i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 also packs dual USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and microSD for ample I/O. Best Buy customers have left a collective 4.5/5 star rating and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While the built-in trackpad is likely fine for most applications, there’s some things that are just better accomplished with a mouse. For ease of use and portability sake, we recommend picking up Microsoft’s Bluetooth Mouse for just $10 on Amazon. Sure, it’s made by Microsoft, but thanks to its universal Bluetooth connection it’ll work with Chromebooks just the same.

For a multi-function mouse, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is currently on sale right now. While the keen eye will notice that it’s going for the mouse’s retail price, it also comes bundled with a $40 Dell gift card that can be used on a future purchase, essentially offering a $120 value for $80. It features both Bluetooth as well as 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and can be paired up to three devices at a time.

More on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

