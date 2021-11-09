Logitech’s latest keyboard lives up to its Pop name with three eye-catching designs

Today, Logitech is launching the latest and most colorful addition yet to its stable of peripherals. The new Pop Keyboard arrives with Bluetooth functionality out of the box, though its most notable features are all centered around the eye-catching design. Pairing retro-style keycaps with fresh colorways, you can get all of the details down below.

Logitech unveils stylish new Pop Keyboard

After giving its popular MX Keys offering a new streamlined model earlier this fall, Logitech is back with yet another compact peripheral. The new Logitech Pop keyboard arrives with about as unique of a look as you’ll find from an off-the-shelf model, trading in your typical squared-off keycaps for some retro typewriter-inspired designs.

Available in one of three cutesy styles, the Logitech Pop keyboard lineup pairs the circular keycaps with some fitting colorways to match. Feeling right at home with a pop art-like color palette, the different models are quite the eye-catching additions to your workstation. The layout is also compatible with both macOS and Windows, with the Command and Alt keys sharing a switch.

While form may be receiving a bit of a refresh this time around, Logitech isn’t tweaking too much with the functionality from what we’ve come to expect. There’s notably the ability to pair the Pop with three devices at a time for quickly switching between the main PC or Mac and some side devices with the click of one of Logitech’s Easy Switch keys. You’ll be able to rely on Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a wireless 2.4GHz connection with the included Logi Bolt USB adapter.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to enjoy around three years of usage before needing to recharge according to Logitech. That of course comes with the trade-off of no backlighting, which may be a dealbreaker at the price point.

Launching later this year

Logitech’s latest offering will be launching in the near future, with its new Pop Keyboard arriving with a $99.99 price tag here in the United States. That’s the same price as you’ll pay for the less flashy MX Keys Mini model. So whether you’d prefer a more stylish design or the added FLOW functionality will likely be the deciding factor here.

9to5Toys’ take:

Logitech looks to be scratching the itch of those more vibrant keyboard layouts you’d expect to find from a more custom peripheral with its new Pop offerings. And I am so here for it. The designs are certainly a bit of a departure from the more professional styles we’ve come to expect from Logitech, and even manage to stand out from some of the more colorful gaming releases, too.

