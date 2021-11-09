Microsoft Store Black Friday ad 2021: Surface Go 2, Xbox games, Game Pass, Turtle Beach, more

We now have a good idea of what to expect from the Microsoft Store Black Friday 2021 sale. With the Microsoft Store’s Black Friday ad appearing a little less formal than year’s past, the retailer is highlighting nine or ten of its standout offers this year including gaming gear, laptops, PC games, Xbox Game Pass, and some of its staple software packages. Head below for a look at the upcoming Microsoft Store Black Friday sale.

When is Microsoft Store Black Friday?

The Microsoft Store Black Friday sale will officially kick of on November 19, 2021. As far as we can tell from the verbiage and the specifics available starting today, the deals will begin to “roll out” come November 19, 2021 and write possibly continue with more offers added right through until he end of the month. Here’s more details:

With 83% of shoppers saying they’ll get started on their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, Microsoft Store is giving shoppers the chance to start shopping on Nov. 19 with an array of Black Friday offers with deals spanning Surface, Windows PCs, Xbox accessories and more. Deals roll out leading into Black Friday with offers starting as early as Nov. 19. Offers are subject to change, while supplies last.

Microsoft Store Black Friday promise:

The Microsoft promise alongside free 2-3-day shipping, extended free holiday returns until Jan. 31, 2022, an extended low-price promise, and flexible payment options” will be in effect for this year’s Black Friday sale as well:

Microsoft Store offers personal set-up and training session with a Microsoft expert so customers can make the most out of their gifts. Customers can learn more or sign up for 1:1 sessions here.

Microsoft Store Black Friday deals:

Starting Friday, 11/19 at 12AM ET:

Save up to $150 on select Surface Go 2, starting at $299.99 (deal ends on 12/5)

on select Surface Go 2, starting at $299.99 (deal ends on 12/5) Save up to $600 on select PCs (deal ends on 11/29)

on select PCs (deal ends on 11/29) Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios, including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Rare Replay, and Gears of War 5

on select games from Xbox Game Studios, including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Rare Replay, and Gears of War 5 Save up to 40% on select HyperX Gaming Accessories for Xbox & PC (deal ends on 12/4)

on select HyperX Gaming Accessories for Xbox & PC (deal ends on 12/4) Save $150 HP Reverb G2 VR Headset (deal ends on 12/4)

Starting beginning Sunday, 11/21 at 12AM ET:

Save up to $50 on Turtle Beach and ROCCAT gaming accessories (deal ends on 11/28)

Starting beginning Thursday, 11/25 at 12AM ET:

Save $50 on Office Home & Student 2021 (deal ends on 12/4)

All of the Microsoft Store Black Friday deals will go live on this landing page starting on November 19, 2021.

