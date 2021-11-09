NETGEAR’s whole-home Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system falls to new Amazon low at $330

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK752) for $329.99 shipped. Down $120 from its list price of $450, which it still goes for at Best Buy, it’s more recently gone for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 5,000-square feet, this system is ready to help you enjoy near-Gigabit networking speeds without ever having to plug in your device. However, should you need to wire in an Ethernet device, you’ll find one Gigabit WAN and three Gigabit LAN ports on the rear of the main router, with the secondary satellite node offering two Gigabit LAN ports. Wirelessly, this router system can deliver up to 4.2Gb/s of bandwidth, which supports 40 devices or more, depending on their requirements. Head below for more.

If you don’t need 5,000-square foot of coverage or 4.2Gb/s of bandwidth, then today’s lead deal is likely overkill for your setup. However, upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 likely still would be a great choice for your setup. Does that sound like your setup? Well, the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router at $70 on Amazon and would fit the bill perfectly. It’s ready to deliver up to 1.5Gb/s of total bandwidth to your wireless networking setup, which is more than enough for the average household.

Don’t forget about the other networking deals that we’re tracking right now. Just yesterday, we found the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router on sale for $75 from its normal going rate of $100. Alongside that, there’s the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem on sale for $130, which is also a discount of $40 from its general list price.

More on the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Network System:

Orbi RBK752 is a Tri-Band WiFi System built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology to provide a powerful smart home experience with WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep your WiFi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming video, and music for your WiFi connected speakers, fast online game play, smart lights, WiFi security devices and more. This system includes NETGEAR Armor, advanced cyber security for all your devices.

