TP-Link’s Deco X20/X68 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems and more fall to new lows from $39

Amazon now offers TP-Link’s Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $199.99 shipped. Slashing $50 from the usual fare, today’s 20% savings are a match for the Prime Day low and our previous mention. If you’ve been waiting to make the jump to Wi-Fi 6, this is a great opportunity to bring it to the entire household. With up to 5,800-square feet of coverage, this mesh router 3-pack boasts a seamless connection with speeds up to 1.8Gb/s. That adds up to a massive 150-device capacity, so it’s great for enjoying streaming, gaming, and more throughout the home, or hosting a menagerie of smart home gadgets. Plus, it works with Alexa, so you can alter your settings or manage the guest Wi-Fi all with simple voice commands. Dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Looking to bump up that speed a bit? TP-Link’s Deco X68 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is also seeing discounts at $219.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price to $30 below our previous mention, saving you 21% overall and marking a new all-time low. While maintaining an impressive 5,500-square feet of mesh coverage, this 2-pack of routers boasts up to 3.6Gb/s of bandwidth, so you can enjoy all of the notable features seen above with a connection that’s twice as fast. See the rest of today’s best TP-Link router deals below.

Other notable TP-Link router deals:

But for one of the speediest router systems around, you’ll definitely want to check out NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system down to $330. Sure, it’s a bit pricier than our above deals, but with speeds of up to 4.2Gb/s, it’s also a sizeable upgrade in terms of bandwidth, and still features a 5,000-square foot range for coverage the entire household can enjoy.

TP-Link Deco X20 System features:

Armed with Wi-Fi 6 technology, Deco whole home mesh WiFi is designed to deliver a huge boost in coverage, speed, and total capacity. Get on the latest mesh WiFi to enjoy the future

network that loads faster and connects more. With clearer and stronger signals enhanced by BSS Color and Beamforming, Deco X20 boosts broader whole home Wi-Fi up to 5,800 ft2 (3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage.

