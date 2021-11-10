Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled Sensi thermostats on sale from $79 (Save up to 37%)

Amazon now offers the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $129 shipped. Typically fetching $160, you’re looking at 20% in savings while beating our previous mention by $1. This also comes within $10 of the best price we’ve seen throughout 2021. As fall sets in and cooler weather begins to get below freezing, now is the perfect time to finally bring the some climate control into your smart home. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat lets you control heat with just your voice, or the built-in touchscreen. There’s also the ability to set schedules and automations, too.

Those willing to forgo the touchscreen design found above can save even more, as Amazon is also discounting the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat to $79. Trending around $125 as of late, you’re looking at 37% in savings alongside the best price in several months. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal.

Our smart home guide is packed with early Black Fridays right now, with highlights from all of the major brands. Though most notably is this ongoing TP-Link Kasa sale, which is discounting a selection of its latest releases for the first time alongside some other smart plugs, lightstrips, and bulbs at new all-time lows from $10.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

