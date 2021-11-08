TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart home gear drops to new Amazon lows from $10

Amazon is now discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home gear starting at $10. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from its latest releases on sale for the first time to new all-time lows on other releases, our top pick is the latest TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $15.99. Down from the usual $25 going rate, you’re looking at 36% in savings while marking a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Having been recently refreshed earlier this year, this dual-outlet smart plug expands the capabilities of your setup to the patio or outdoor space and is perfect for pairing with Christmas lights this winter. It works without a hub and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi for connecting with Alexa and Assistant for voice control, alongside your smartphone for setting automations or schedules. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a new way to control any of these discounted TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories, this morning also saw a new all-time low go live on the previous-generation Echo Show 5. Delivering a screen-based Alexa experience, you’re looking at 50% in savings at the $40 price point.

An outdoor plug needs a strong WiFi signal and the Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug has one of the strongest. With a built-in power amplifier for long range WiFi, the outdoor plug has a reach of up to 300 ft in open areas. Remotely power your outdoor smart plug on or off with just a single tap on your phone. Group your indoor and outdoor devices for unified control like combining your living room bulbs with the patio lights connected to your outdoor plug, so you can light up your home for a memorable dinner party.

