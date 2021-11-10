ESR’s AirPods 3 cases from $6: New MagSafe model, Armor with carabiner, more up to 52% off

YBintech US (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on ESR’s 2021 AirPods 3 cases. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With options starting from just $6 Prime shipped using the discount codes below, this is a great chance to score an affordable cover to protect your new AirPods. You’re looking at up to 52% in savings and the lowest prices we can find including the brand’s new MagSafe-ready model, the Shock Armor Tough Case, and more. Head below for the details. 

ESR AirPods 3 case deals:

  • HaloLock Silicone Case in black with MagSafe $9.50 (Reg. $15)
    • Clip the $1 on-page coupon and use code QARWH6GS
  • Bounce Carrying Silicone Case in blue with MagSafe $10.50 (Reg. $15)
    • Clip the 10% on-page coupon and use code EWYYW6UU
  • Shock Armor Tough Case with carabiner from $6 (Reg. $13)
    • Carbon Black or Navy Blue 
    • Clip the 30% on-page coupon and use code 67LCDUPB
  • Bounce Carrying Silicone Case from $7 (Reg. $10+)
    • Clip the 20% on-page coupon and use code XM7GVFZB

Speaking of AirPods cases, you’ll definitely want to check out elago’s all-new silicone models that just recently launched at up to 20% off via Amazon. There are options starting from $7 Prime shipped with wireless charging, built-in carabiners, dust-resistance, and more. You can browse through the new elago cases right here

More on the ESR HaloLock Silicone Case:

  • Compatibility: only compatible with AirPods 3rd Generation (2021); AirPods and charging case not included
  • Faster and Easier Charging: bring the tap-and-go convenience of MagSafe-style magnetic wireless charging to your earbuds
  • Enhanced Drop Protection: shock-absorbing polymer protects against drops and scratches without adding bulk
  • User Friendly: convenient design keeps your case easy to open, easy to pair, and leaves your status light easy to see
  • Made to Move: built-in keychain ring and included carabiner lets your earbuds tag along with your favorite bag

