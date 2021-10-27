elago’s all-new silicone AirPods 3 cases are now 20% off at Amazon starting from $7

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Liquid Hybrid AirPods 3 Case in various styles starting at $10.39 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $13 or more, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Today’s offer is only the second time on sale since releasing earlier in the month, which beats the 5% off launch discount. Launching right beside the AirPods 3, elago refreshed a collection of its new cases to work with Apple’s latest earbuds. This Liquid Hybird style covers your earbuds in a soft silicone shell that’ll help defend against scratches while in your pocket or knicks from unfortunate drops. Alongside being dust-resistant, there’s also a built-in carabiner for securing to the side of a backpack and more. Head below for more.

If you can live without the added dust resistance and slightly more rugged design on the lead deal, yet another one of elago’s new releases is on sale. Dropping to as low as $7.19 depending on which color you opt for, the standard elago Silicone AirPods 3 case is also seeing a 20% discount when you clip the on-page coupon. This one comes in even more styles than the lead deal and packs a similar built-in carabiner. It just doesn’t provide quite the same level of protection.

While not seeing a 20% sale, many of the other new elago AirPods 3 cases are also still on sale with their launch discounts from earlier in the month still applying. Ranging from retro Mac and Game Boy styles to even more rugged offerings for ensuring your new earbuds are protected, you can dive into our launch coverage for all of the details on the collection.

elago Liquid Hybrid AirPods 3 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are really thin and easily fall out, elago liquid hybrid cases are made with a triple layer structure – including a safeguard design – to triple the protection. Save your money and time by cleaning the cover with wet tissue to always keep it in a like new condition; get the right case for your AirPods Pro the first time. Detailed design without a hinge that fits your airpod pro case precisely. Have easy access to the charging port and pairing button – supports wireless charging.

