OtterBox launches 20% off Symmetry case sale: iPhone 13, MagSafe, more

OtterBox is now launching a new flash sale today that’s taking 20% off a collection of its Symmetry Series cases for the latest iPhones and more. Shipping is free across the board. While you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows across a collection of different offerings, our top pick is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $47.96. Down from the usual $60 going rare, this is $12 in savings, the first discount we’ve seen, and the best price to date. Launching earlier this fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage. Not to mention, MagSafe compatibility to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Though if the lead style isn’t quite the look you’re hoping to pull off with your new iPhone 13, or any other device for that matter, be sure to dive into all of the other deals right here. Throughout the flash sale those same 20% in saving apply to deliver deals on gear for all of Apple’s latest handsets alongside new Samsung additions and more.

Speaking of MagSafe though, this morning saw a notable price cut go live on the Spigen OneTap Car Mount at $21, delivering a magnetic place to dock your iPhone 13 in the car. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, which has discounts starting at $4.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ features:

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 Pro with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

