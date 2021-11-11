Arlo’s Pro 3 Smart Floodlight Camera fends off porch pirates at new low of $160

Amazon is now offering the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $199 these days, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $19 under our previous mention and a total of 20% off. Delivering a weather-resistant design that’s ready to keep tabs on all of those upcoming holiday package deliveries, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera packs 1080p feeds on top of motion detection and integration with Alexa and Assistant. Those rocking an existing Arlo base station can also enjoy HomeKit, too. And to live up to its name you’ll find a 3,000-lumen floodlight built-in for some added security. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alternatively, going with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a great alternative for those looking to pocket some extra cash. This one packs an all-around similar feature set with 1080p recording and the same smart home integration. Though this camera just lacks the brighter floodlight found above as well as the optional HomeKit support. Though its $100 price tag will certainly be worth those trade-offs for some.

Over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other compelling discounts that await. This morning notably saw an up to 35% off Belkin Wemo sale go live with new all-time lows on its popular indoor and outdoor smart plugs. Just in time for the holidays, you can bring Christmas lights into your setup with these accessories priced from $16.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera features:

Security at its Brightest. Zoom in to see and record video in 2K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night. Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life. Connects directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear. Illuminate your property with 2000 lumens of brightness or up to 3000 lumens with the outdoor magnetic charging cable.

