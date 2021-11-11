Belkin takes up to 35% off Wemo HomeKit accessories in time for the holidays from $16

Belkin is now helping you outfit the smart home for the holidays by taking up to 35% off a collection of its Wemo accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Wemo Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug at $27.99 with code NOVOP30. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 30% in savings while beating our previous mention by $2 to mark a new all-time low just in time for holidays. With two individually-controllable outlets, the latest addition to the Wemo lineup brings outdoor lights and more into your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant setups. This is a perfect option for tying those outdoor holiday lights into your setup for automating or just effortless voice control. You can learn more in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for additional deals.

Also included in the sale, the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 has been discounted to $16.24 with code NOVSP35. Down from $25, you’re looking at the full 35% in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s nearly $2 under our previous mention.

The latest Wemo smart plug arrives with its most compact design yet, delivering an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall. Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, that also doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate a lamp into your smart home setup or are already thinking about how to upgrade the Christmas tree this winter with some voice control, this discount is worth a look.

Then make sure to shop the rest of the Belkin early Black Friday discounts on Wemo gear for other ways to save. Don’t forget you’ll need to check each listing for the correct promo code for locking in the up to 35% discounts.

Wemo Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug gives you total smart control over your lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices. Featuring two splash-proof and weather-resistant outlets, you can set schedules and control two devices together from anywhere by using the app or your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.

