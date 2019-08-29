Today we’re getting our first look at the new Garmin Fenix 6 series of multi-sport GPS watches. The latest wearables to hit the market include the usual batch of fitness-tracking features, but also a particularly intriguing solar charging lens that will eliminate the need for recharging altogether. However, prices are still rather salty, and the crowd Garmin is likely targeting is one where fitness training is high-level and budgets aren’t tight. There’s a lot to like here, and given the lens of new Fitbits this week and potentially new Apple Watches next month, the Garmin Fenix 6 lineup provides notable specs in comparison to the competition.

Fenix 6 arrives with outdoor adventures in mind

The entry-level Fenix 6 model sports a 47 mm face, which is trimmer than the previous generation and should in turn make for a more comfortable fit. The large 51 mm 6X model is also trimmed down slightly. Both offer a scratch-resistant sapphire glass face. A 1.4 inch display can be found on the 6X, while the 6S goes slightly smaller at 1.2 inches and 42 mm, with women in mind.

Notable features include:

Wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors add insight to your fitness activities

Dynamic PacePro™ feature helps you run smarter over various types of terrain

Preloaded ski maps for more than 2,000 resorts around the world

Measure running and cycling performance in ways you didn’t know were possible

Navigate your world with multi-GNSS satellite reference and outdoor sensors

Sync your favorite streaming services, and listen to music without your phone

The big announcement from today’s release is the new Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar. Featuring a Power Glass solar lens, users can count on up to 21 days of battery life on a full charger. This model is also delivering one of the biggest displays yet, which is 36% larger than the previous generation 5 series.

Each watch offers support for maps of varying kinds, with topographic visuals and more. There’s also the ability track various workouts, including running, golfing, and swimming. Bluetooth connectivity delivers pairing for various workout accessories along with support for ANT+ products. Sleep monitoring is another welcome addition, which is particularly nice with the solar model’s long battery life. Add in iOS and Android compatibility, and Garmin delivers one of the more compelling premium fitness trackers out there.

Pricing and availability

The latest Garmin wearables start at $600 for the Fenix 6 and smaller 6S. Those interested in the larger 6X Pro Solar are going to have to pay up, with a $1,150 price tag.

