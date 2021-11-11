HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen sees $80 discount to $500

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally fetching $580, you’re looking at the second-best price yet with $80 in savings. Having just launched earlier this fall, this is one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen, too. The new HP Chromebase arrives to give Chrome OS a desktop design with an all-in-one form-factor.

Centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display, there’s a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details and head below for more.

If you’d like to bring Chrome OS to the workstation but with a display of your choosing, going with the Acer Chromebox is a more affordable solution. While it’s not as powerful or quite as stylish in the design department, it will deliver much of the same experience otherwise at a $206 price point.

If you’d prefer a more portable solution, right now the Google Pixelbook Go has returned to its Amazon low starting at $599. Delivering a first-party experience, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as $100 in savings on this more premium solution.

HP Chromebase AiO features:

Powered by an Intel processor, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is designed to live at the heart of your home. With a unique 90-degree rotating screen, you can easily pivot between online learning with Google Classroom to watching entertainment easily. Comes with the camera privacy switch and parental controls that give you peace of mind. The unique rotating screen lets you pivot easily between online learning to watching entertainment in a flash.

