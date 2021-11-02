Neato’s latest D-series robotic vacuums are even more compelling with early Black Friday deals

Despite how crowded the smart robotic vacuum market is these days, Neato still manages to stand out with the brand’s unique D-shaped designs. After hearing about how much of a difference that form-factor makes, I’ve finally given one of the latest releases, the D8, a try. Arriving with laser guidance amongst plenty of other features to match the flagship D10, both have gone on sale as early Black Friday discounts roll in.

Neato D10/D8 specs and standout features

Neato’s latest D10 and D8 robotic vacuum cleaners arrive as the most recent iterations of the brand’s popular autonomous cleaning solutions. Continuing to deliver the unique D-shaped designs, the regularly $900 and $600 vacuums stand apart with some key distinctions. The flagship D10 packs a longer 2.5-hour battery compared to the D8’s 1.5 hours, and also packs a HEPA H13 filter for trapping allergens.

The Neato D8 features 20% greater dirt pick-up than Neato D5 and a high-performance filter that traps up to 99% of allergens and fine dust particles.

Clean up to 750 sq. feet on a single charge – ideal for smaller homes.

Neato LaserSmart SLAM technology with LIDAR completely maps, navigates, and cleans your home.

The Neato D8 has 100 minutes of runtime, but if your robot needs more time, it will auto-recharge and resume.

At this point, I’ve used quite a few robotic vacuums. While you’ll find other options that may come equipped with more novel features, like object recognition or bundled dirt disposals, Neato manages to stand out with the unique designs. The form factor on the D8 I’ve been testing really does help with the sweeping, especially in spaces that are packed with a lot of furniture. I’m really digging how well it manages to tackle every nook and cranny compared to the circular alternatives I’ve relied on in the past.

Of course, there are all of the other commodities you’d expect from a smart robotic vacuum these days. Both of the Neato D10 and D8 rock Alexa and Assistant control, as well as laser-guided cleaning and a companion app for setting schedules.

Early Black Friday sale

The start of the month has brought with it a collection of early Black Friday discounts, and Neato’s latest D10 and D8 robotic vacuums have gotten in on the savings. Right now, you can save $200 on either of the models, marking new Amazon all-time lows. The flagship D10 is down to $699.99 from $900, while the more affordable D8 has dropped to $399 from $600.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!