Gift Lamicall’s metal S1 iPhone/Android Phone Stand while it’s back at the Amazon low of $8.50

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its S1 Metal Smartphone Stand for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this is a solid 15% price drop that is matching the Amazon all-time low and now the lowest price we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 models as well as a wide variety of Android devices and just about anything between 4- and 8-inches, this is wonderful stocking stuffer or gift just about anyone can make use of. Made of aluminum alloy, it also features rubber padding throughout to protect from scratches making for a great desktop or nightstand solution. Head below for more details.

While today’s lead is already in the most affordable price range, you can save a touch more with the LOBKIN Phone Stand at $7 Prime shipped. This one isn’t quite as robust without the metal finish, but it is far more versatile with an adjustable mechanism for the perfect angle.

For additional smartphone accessory deals, MagSafe charging gear, and more, hit up this week’s new Amazon Anker sale. The deals start from $13 Prime shipped and include a little bit of something for anyone this time around. Projectors, chargers, smart home products, and more are on tap right now and you can browse through all of it right here.

More on the Lamicall S1 Metal Smartphone Stand:

This cell phone stand is compatible with all 4-8 inches smartphones in phone cases. The iPhone stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. Stable and easy to watch Youtube or FaceTime. Besides, rubber non-slip pads protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches. A large hole in the back allows a charging cable to bend gracefully away.

