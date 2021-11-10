Anker’s new 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand hits $36, more in latest sale from $13

Anker is kicking off a new mid-week sale today, discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, smart home cameras, and more in the process. Pricing starts at $13, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is a rare discount on the PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $35.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $43 for the white model, you’re looking at only the second discount to date with $7 in savings. Delivering a streamlined resting place for your iPhone 13 and AirPods, this 2-in-1 charger from Anker packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount. That’s alongside a secondary 5W Qi pad that sits underneath to round out the package. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

For the latest from Anker, make sure to go have a look at our Tested with 9to5Toys review from earlier in the week. Detailing the new MagGo battery pack, we take a look at how an integrated folding stand makes one of Anker’s most popular releases even better.

Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand features:

While the magnetic stand charges your iPhone 12, charge your AirPods with wireless charging case using the charging base below. Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 40° to watch videos or keep tabs on incoming messages. Charge your iPhone 12 more efficiently with a strong magnetic connection and easy alignment for an uninterrupted charging experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!