Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees holiday-worthy discounts at $150 off

Amazon is now taking up to $150 off a selection of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models headlined by the 128GB Wi-Fi version at $999. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering matches or new all-time lows entirely, you’re looking at some of the best values yet on the most recent additions to the iPadOS lineup with $99 or more in savings. B&H is also matching many of the configurations.

As the latest flagship release from Apple, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes backed by a long list of compelling specs. The most eye-catching of these will certainly be the screen, which relies on Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate thrown in for good measure. Then there’s the M1 chip to power the entire experience with Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi 6 supplementing the experience on top of staples in the iPad Pro lineup like Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Continuing with those savings is a notable chance to score the second-best price of the year on a must-have addition to the iPadOS experience. Currently marked down to $100, the Apple Pencil 2 is a great way to help get the most out of the Liquid Retina display, whether it’s for creating some digital art, taking take hand-written notes, or just what the more precise input. Swing by our coverage for all of the details.

Then complete your iPadOS package by picking up one of Apple’s new Magic Keyboards. Currently on sale, too, you’re looking at the best price yet on the newest iteration at $106 off the going rate from Amazon. Delivering an elevated typing experience on top of the floating hinge design, this is a great way to round out the experience while cashing in on some added savings.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!