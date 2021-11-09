Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now down to $243 (New low, save $106)

Amazon now offers the latest Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $242.99 shipped. Down from $349, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $106 off the going rate. Refreshed to go alongside the all-new M1 iPad Pros that launched earlier the year, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard has a tweaked design to accommodate the thicker tablets. Those small adjustments aside, you’re still looking at the same, beloved experience which delivers a unique floating hinge design and backlight keyboard with built-in trackpad. There’s also Smart Connector support and a USB-C for passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

With plenty of savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device that the lead Magic Keyboard pairs with when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

If you’re still rocking a previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, don’t forget that you can currently save $101 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. Having dropped to an Amazon all-time low, you can bring home the accessory for $98. While it’s not as feature-packed as the lead deal, you’re looking at much of the same elevated physical typing experience.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

