Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad: Up to $1,000 in savings, $5 apparel, more

The official Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad has now arrived. As usual, we are getting quite a large selection of outdoor gear, hunting equipment, festive decor items, and apparel for the whole family. That’s on top of some smartwatches and Garmin fishing and hunting tech that adventurers on your list will love. We are tracking up to $1,000 in savings here along with rock-bottom pricing on pajamas and T-shirts, gift cards deals, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the 2021 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad.

When is the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday sale?

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad says that Cabela’s locations will open up at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving for in-store shopping and then again at 5 a.m. for the Black Friday rush on November 26, 2021. But that’s just for in-store deals: Online shoppers will be able to take advantage of many of these sales starting on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Highlight deals from Cabela’s Black Friday ad:

Christmas gift card 10% off

Pajamas and T-shirts for the whole family from $5

Hoodies and beanies for the whole family from $5

Cabela’s pet bed $12 (Reg. $25)

(Reg. $25) Garmin EchoMap ultra Fish Finer $1,000 off

Bass Pro Shops/Cabel’s knives and multi-tools from $15 (50% off)

(50% off) Garmin instant Wearable GPS Watch $170 (Reg. $250)

(Reg. $250) Pellet grills up to $100 off

You can dive into the highlights from the ad scan down below for a complete rundown of what to expect as well.

We're expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what's certain to be a November to remember.

Source: BlackFriday.com

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

