Google Nest Hub Max is down to its Black Friday price of $179 ahead of Thanksgiving week

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max Assistant Display at $179 shipped. Find it at Best Buy and B&H for the same price. With $50 in savings attached, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year from its usual $229 going rate while also dropping to the expected Black Friday price.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review, and you can head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $25. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub found above. It also ditches the display in favor of a fabric-wrapped form-factor that can easily be placed on the nightstand, in the kitchen, or really anywhere else. While this is the advertised Black Friday price, we’re expecting to see the entry-level smart speaker drop as low at $19. So if you want to risk stock selling out, there might be added savings come the end of November.

But if you’d prefer to go with an Alexa-enabled device instead, Amazon has you covered with a sale price that’s better than Black Friday. Right now, the previous-generation Echo Show 5 is down to $40, delivering 50% in savings while beating the price we originally expected to see over the holidays by $5.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

