Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 5 is $5 under the expected Black Friday price at $40 (Save 50%)

Amazon currently offers its previous-generation Echo Show 5 Alexa Smart Display for $39.99 shipped. Dropping from the usual $80 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 50% in savings attached while beating our previous mention by $5. You’ll pay $85 for the current-generation model, for comparison. Delivering an affordable screen-based Alexa experience, the Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch display capable of showing off smart home controls, videos, and even smart camera feeds. That’s of course alongside all of the usual Alexa voice control features that round out the package. You can learn more in our hands-on review, but then find additional details below the fold.

All of the upcoming Black Friday deals aside, this is definitely as good as it gets for bringing home a discounted Alexa experience. Right now, you’d pay the same price for the previous-generation Echo Dot. And now to mention, the lead deal seems to be $5 under the expected price come the holiday shopping event at the end of the month.

Though for the latest from Amazon, last week saw the launch of its new Smart Air Quality Monitor. This add-on device pairs with an Alexa speaker or smart display in order to bring various metrics on your home’s air quality into the mix. Be it just for alerts or setting automations, you’ll have access to local temperature, humidity, VOCs, and more. Go secure your pre-order before it launches on December 8.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

