Pad & Quill’s leather Apple Watch bands just went 20% off: Pilot style, more from $64

Just in-time for gift giving season, Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off all of its premium leather Apple Watch bands. All of the bands on tap here today are compatible with 42, 44, and 45mm form-factors including the Apple Watch Series 7 and SE models, making this a perfect time to secure one for that special someone on your list or even just your upcoming holiday get-togethers. Shipping is free on everything with deals starting from $64 alongside 25-year leather warranties and the brand’s 30-day money-back promise. Head below for closer look at today’s discounted Pad & Quill premium leather Apple Watch bands.

Score 20% off Pad & Quill’s premium leather Apple Watch bands

All of the premium leather Apple Watch bands ship completely free and you’ll want to apply code AW20 at checkout to redeem the lowest possible price. Alongside discreet signatures from the artisan that crafted your band, they feature full-grain American leather with supple soft leather lining and you’ll find each of the models on sale listed below:

Still looking to get your wrists on a new Apple Watch Series 7? We are tracking solid price drops still live at Amazon right now to guarantee there’s one under the tree this year. Browse through all of the offers and various models on sale in our latest roundup from $390. Then head over to our master roundup of the best Apple Watch bands on the market (including the Pad & Quill options above).

More on the Pad & Quill Premium Leather Pilot Band:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

