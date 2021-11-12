REI Gear Up Get Out Sale offers up to 50% off North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more

REI is having a Gear Up, Get Out Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands including The nOrth Face, Marmot, Patagonia, Smartwool, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Gear up for cold weather with the Marmot Tullus Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $132. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $175. This style is insulated with a down filling to help keep you warm and this is a fantastic option to travel with due to its highly-packable design. It’s available in two color options and the entire outside of the jacket is waterproof. This is a style that can easily be layered under a parka as well in cold climates and it has two large zippered pockets to store essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Dick’s Sporting Goods is having an Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Nike, adidas, and more.

