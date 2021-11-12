This Smith & Wesson throwing axe set is hours of fun for $40 shipped (Save 20%), more from $9

Amazon now offers the Smith & Wesson Hawkeye Throwing Axe Set for $39.97 shipped. This typically goes for at least $50, with today’s solid 20% savings marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all year. If you’ve never given throwing axes a try, I highly recommend it. These 10-inch stainless steel models are designed to fly with ease, much like a throwing knife. This set also comes complete with a black nylon sheath for safe transport, and as the entire 3-axe set weighs in at just under 2-pounds, they’re easy to carry back and forth from the target as well. Head below for more options.

Other notable Smith & Wesson deals:

Deals like these can be found within our handy DIY and outdoor tools guide, so if you’re on the prowl for a new set of self-centering drill bits like this handy 3-piece kit for only $18, or something a little more substantial like Meatbo PHT’s 10-inch miter saw for $31 off, we’ve got you and your toolshed totally covered.

More on Smith & Wesson’s Hawkeye Axe Throwing Set:

DIMENSIONS: 10 inch (25.4 cm) overall length, an individual weight of .5 lbs and combined weight of 2 lbs

EASE OF USE: Features a balanced design with three sharpened edges for level throwing and maximum surface area

CONVENIENT: Set comes with a black nylon sheath that holds all three axes together for added security and organization

