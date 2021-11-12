Take precision to the next level with a 3-pack of self-centering drill bits for $18

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Bosch Clic-Change Self-Centering Drill Bits for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Lowe’s. Down from $23, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in 2021 at Amazon. If you’ve ever installed hinges or needed to pilot a drill bit in the exact center of something, then you know how hard that task is. These drill bits include a #6, #8, and #10 shank and self-center into a hole for perfect pilots each and every time. Plus, you can change bits without re-chucking thanks to the Clic-Change feature of Bosch’s bits. Head below for more.

On the flip side, do you have a countersink bit? Well, if not, Bosch’s countersink is a great buy at just $10. This recesses a 1/2-inch hole above a pre-drilled hole, making sure the screw head sits below the surface. If you’re wanting to make your projects look that much more professional, then consider using a countersink bit to help those screws sit perfectly flush with the surface.

Don’t forget about the Metabo HPT 10-inch miter saw that’s on sale right now. It’ll make crosscuts, miters, and bevels super simple as long as the cut is under 6-inches in width. Plus, you’ll be able to simply cut material to length before moving to the table saw, jointer, or planer for further milling tasks. It’s on sale for $99 right now, which is a 2021 low from its normal $130 going rate, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save today.

More on the Bosch Self-Centering Drill Bit Set:

  • CONVENIENCE: Change Bits Without Re-Chucking
  • USE WITH: Made to Fit 1/4 In. Drills
  • PRECISION: Bit Design Features a Self Centering Function for Perfect Hole Drilling
  • MULTI PURPOSE: Use For Drilling Pilot Holes, Installing Hinges, Strike Plates and Other Hardware
  • PRODUCT CONTENTS: Includes (1) #6, (1) #8 and (1) #10 Shanks

