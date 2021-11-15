Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see early Black Friday discount to $279 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 shipped in two styles. Also at Amazon for the same price. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark the very first price cut we’ve seen since launching back in August. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more from $179.

Other notable early Black Friday Bose deals:

Now that we’re halfway through November, the new month continues to see the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts like the markdown above. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

