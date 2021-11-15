eufyCam 2C Pro system with HomeKit Secure Video hits $270 (Save $50), more from $70

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $269.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you $50 from the usual $320 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. Perfect for everything from keeping tabs on all those upcoming holiday package deliveries to keep keeping an eye on home awhile away, each of the eufyCam 2C Pro cameras pack 1080p recording and weather-resistant designs. On top of 180-day battery life, you’re also looking at the notable inclusion of HomeKit Secure Video support for integrating with the rest of your Siri setup. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look, but then head below for more eufy camera deals from $70.

Anker eufy smart camera discounts:

For the latest from Anker eufy, earlier this fall we took a hands-on look at the new SoloCam S40. Arriving with a unique feature of a built-in solar panel, the recent release also packs an integrated spotlight for some added security functionality. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!