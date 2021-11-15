Elevate your MacBook with this aluminum stand for just $23 at Amazon

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Aluminum MacBook Stand for $22.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $27, you’re looking at the first discount since back in July and one of the best prices of the year at $4 off. This affordable MacBook stand will easily prop up your M1 machine several inches off the desk with an aluminum build that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside just promoting better posture and an all-around more ergonomic workflow, it should help cool off your device thanks to an open-back design. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more compact solution, this $13 offering should do the trick for you. Sure it won’t elevate your machine up to eye level, but this stand will make for a more enjoyable typing experience with the angled design that gets your MacBook raised off the desk.

Fittingly to alongside the stand above, we’re also tracking a notable discount on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. Delivering the best price yet from Amazon, you’ll be able to save $199 on the 256GB model, making for a great chance to finally see what Apple Silicon is all about.

OMOTON Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping. The laptop holder is compact, lightweight, and easy to install or disassemble. You can take it apart and carry it with you on the way to the library. This laptop riser allows free airflow underneath, which helps to dissipate the heat of your laptop. Moreover, the aluminum alloy body helps to absorb and diffuse heat.

