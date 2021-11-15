Save $199 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at an Amazon low

-
$199 off

Amazon is now offering the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $1,299, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $199 in savings to be had.

Regardless of which model you end up going with, this is about as notable as it gets for finally scoring one of Apple’s M1 machines. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains, or just head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. 

As all of the Black Friday 2021 offers begin going live, one of last week’s most eye-catching markdowns has carried over past the weekend and is still up for grabs. Right now, you can save $150 on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at some of the best prices yet.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

