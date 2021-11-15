Sephora’s Holiday Gift Guide with new beauty items, prices starting under $10

The Sephora Holiday Gift Guide is live and features the best new beauty items on the market. This includes makeup, perfume, and items for hair care and skin care. The guide also has price points for every budget, with sections for under $10, $15, $25, $75, and $100. Free shipping is also applied on all orders with the code FREESHIP at checkout. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Sephora Holiday Gift Guide.

Sephora Holiday Top Makeup Gift Ideas

Sephora just released its Bestselling Beauty Must-Haves Set for just $54 with top brands including NARS, Benefit, Milk, OUAI, and more. The set features ten items with Sephora’s best-selling products. It’s valued at over $166 and would make any beauty lover happy this holiday season.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for its beautiful lipsticks, and this holiday season, it has debuted a Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe Set. The set includes four of Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling lipsticks. It’s priced at $45 with a value of over $58.

Haircare Items

Moroccanoil has a new gift set to give your hair the hydration it needs this winter. The set is called “Magic of Hydration,” and full-size favorites including the Hydrating Shampoo, Intense Hydrating Mask, All in One Leave-In Conditioner, and Moroccanoil Treatment. It’s valued at over $90 and priced at just $62 for the holiday season.

Fragrance

One of our top picks in fragrance gifting is the Holiday Cologne Sampler Set, priced at $68. This is a fantastic way for your loved ones to try out the best new cologne on the market. The set comes with a travel bag filled with nine sample-size fragrances. The coolest part about this set is that you can choose your favorite sample fragrance, and then take the included scent certificate to any US Sephora store to redeem for a full size of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

Skincare

Looking for a gift for the man in your life? The Jack Black Clean and Cool Body Basics Set is a standout from the Sephora Holiday Gift Guide. The set features an All-Over Wash, Pit Boss Antiperspirant, and a Cool Moisture Body Lotion. It comes in a nice travel bag as well and is priced at $54.

