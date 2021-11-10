Oprah’s Favorite Things list offers over 110 items, starting at $12 Prime shipped

Oprah’s Favorite Things list is back with an array of gift ideas for everyone on your list. This gift guide has over 110 items focused on celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. Oprah’s Favorite Things range in price from just $12 up to luxurious gifts of $1,700. Almost all of the items in the guide include free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Head below the jump to find

Stylish Gifts

One stylish item from the gift guide to help keep you warm this holiday season is the Lands’ End Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat. This jacket is available in four color options, and the water-resistant fabric is great for fall and winter outings. The 600-fill down insulation will help to keep you warm in its flattering wrap design.

“Here’s a puffer with panache that’s also surprisingly sleek. It’s designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 6 degrees Fahrenheit, and it also has considerable stretch, making it a good topper for active on-the-go days.”

Cozy Gifts

The cozy gift section is full of pajamas, bath, loungewear, and more. Barefoot Dreams is one of my personal favorite brands as well as a favorite of Oprah’s. The Barefoot Dreams Bathrobe is available in four color options and is a fantastic gift idea. This robe is plush, machine washable, and unisex.

“What I know for sure: A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. And some days a robe (and pj’s) may be the outfit of the day, so it needs to be great. I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”

Home Gifts

Charcuterie boards are a huge hit for this season, and Oprah’s list has a Etúhome x Cococozy Link Modern Farmtable Plank on her gift guide. These boards feature handcrafted sustainable wood and have signature patterns that will stand out in any kitchen. These reversible boards are priced at $189.

Children Gifts

If you have children on your holiday list, the Step Stitches Cinnamon Annie Dolls are a standout from this sale. Oprah is celebrating small businesses and states that she is a lover of collecting vintage dolls. The bright coloring gives these dolls a modern look and they’re priced from $85.

