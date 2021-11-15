TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Switch automates your home at $12 on Amazon (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch (HS200) for $12.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $15 going rate these days, this discount is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time coming within $1 of our previous mention a few months ago. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, this Wi-Fi smart switches allow you to turn lights on and off with simple voice commands. Plus, the wireless connection also allows for smartphone app control, which is where automation and scheduling is done. Head below for more.

On the lower-budget end of the spectrum, consider picking up TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plug. It’s available for $10 on Amazon, which is a $2 savings compared to today’s lead deal. Sure, it won’t let you automate an entire room full of lights, but a smart plug can allow you to schedule router reboots, turn the coffee maker on, or toggle lamps. There’s other TP-Link deals going on right now as well, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out the other ways you can save.

Considering that TP-Link’s products are compatible with Google Assistant, did you see the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 that’s on sale right now? Down from $60 to $40, you’ll easily be able to connect the Kasa gear to it and issue voice commands to turn lights and appliances on and off.

More on the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

