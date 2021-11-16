Amazon’s 1500W Space Heater hits all-time low at $20.50 + more from $17 (Up to 40% off)

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up 40% off a selection of its Amazon Basics space heaters to keep you toasty warm this winter. One standout is the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater for $20.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $34 or so, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It is about $2.50 below the previous low we tracked in 2020. A great little option for at your desk or just for keeping your feet extra warm over the holidays, this ceramic space heater can spit out 1500-watts of heat with an adjustable thermostat. It also has three output options including low, high, and fan-only alongside the tip-over switch, auto shut-off, and carrying handle to take it wherever it might be needed. Head below for more Amazon Basics space heater deals.

But if you think you can get away with a less powerful option, take a look at today’s deal on the Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Personal Mini Heater. Now marked down to $16.76 Prime shipped, this is at least 21% in savings that comes within about $1 of the all-time low at Amazon. You’re clearly dropping the output power down here, but if it’s just for some extra heat at the desk and the like, it might very well do the job.

You’ll also find a host of larger and more cable heaters on sale at Amazon today starting from around $32 and going right up to more premium cabinet-style, remote controlled options as well. Browse the entire sale right here.

But just make sure you don’t miss the already live early Black Friday deal we have on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Now at a new 2021 low, you can score it for $70 off right now without worrying about doorbuster deals selling out next week for Black Friday proper. Check out that deal and the more recent model down at $99 right here.

More on the Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater:

Ceramic space heater with adjustable thermostat for cozy and safe warmth—ideal for home or office

1500-watt high setting; 3 output options: Low, High, or Fan Only; power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in

For safety: tip-over switch with auto shut-off and overheat protection with auto shut-off; TUV certificated

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!