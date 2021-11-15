Google Nest Learning Thermostat falls to new 2021 low at $179 (Save $70), more from $99

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $179 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price tag, today’s offer is $20 below our previous mention from earlier this fall, a total of $70 off the going rate, and the best price of the year. This is also matching the expected Black Friday price come next week, too. Not only is today’s discount a great chance to beat the rush, but also to ensure your new smart climate control system is set up before the winter weather really sets in. Google’s Nest Learning thermostat sports a slick design that won’t be quite as big of an eye-sore on the wall as other models, with a touchscreen display to pair with its Assistant voice control. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat is just the solution. Also on sale today, you can score this Assistant upgrade for $99 in several styles at Amazon. Down from $129, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year. Sporting much of the same voice control features, this more affordable alternative to the lead deal will still let you bring the heat and AC control into the Google ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Or if you’d prefer to go with more of a platform-agnostic solution, we’re still tracking a pair of notable discounts on Emerson Sensi thermostats. Giving you two different models to consider, pricing starts at $79 with as much as 37% in savings across both of the units which are compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

