ASUS’ ROG Strix 1440p 270Hz 27-inch monitor is made for high-end setups at $602 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 270Hz HDR Gaming Monitor for $601.99 shipped. Down from $700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and the first major discount since its release. Designed for high-end gaming, this monitor has an insane 270Hz refresh rate and features a 1440p HDR resolution. It also uses Fast IPS technology to deliver a “0.5ms response time (GTG)” so that way your game’s visuals stay sharp even at high frame rates. ASUS’ ROG Strix monitor is also G-SYNC compatible for a tear-free experience, and supports 1440p 120Hz on Xbox Series X|S, though PlayStation 5 is limited to 1440p 60Hz over one of the two HDMI 2.0 ports. PCs can use DisplayPort 1.4 to leverage the full 1440p 270Hz experience. Keep reading for more.

If frame rate matters more than resolution, considering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz HDR Gaming Monitor instead. It can be picked up on Amazon for $490, which saves around $110 from today’s lead deal. Sure, it doesn’t pack 1440p support, but at 1080p you’ll be able to drive up to 360Hz which is quite a bit faster when it comes to refresh rates than what you’ll find above.

However, you won’t want to miss out on the LG UltraGear sale that we found yesterday. Pricing starts at $297 and there are quite a few 1440p gaming monitors to choose from there. Refresh rates range from 144Hz to 165Hz depending on the screen size and model you choose, so be sure to give that post a look for other great ways to give your desk a visual upgrade.

More on the ASUS ROG Strix 270Hz Gaming Monitor:

27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) HDR gaming monitor with ultrafast 270Hz (overclocking) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 0.5ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatible, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!