Save $100 on LG’s latest UltraGear 1440p gaming monitors starting at $297

Amazon is now offering the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $396.99 shipped. Typically fetching $497, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as a new all-time low that’s $50 under our previous mention. LG’s latest UltraGear monitor makes for a notable battlestation upgrade thanks to its 27-inch 165Hz refresh rate panel and 1440p resolution. You can count on both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support with 1ms response times to pair with the bezel-less design and an adjustable stand. Plus, there’s a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input around back. Head below for more from $297.

Other LG UltraGear monitors on sale:

While this morning saw some NZXT gear go on sale from $90 for outfitting your battlestation with some new upgrades, there are plenty of offers available in this ongoing Amazon Razer sale. Ranging from the brand’s latest mice, keyboards, and other accessories, you’ll be able to save up to 50% on new gear for the gaming rig from $30.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you’re sure to gain an added edge. At 27″ and 16:9 screen ratio, LG’s UltraGear Full HD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast response rates. See a clear path to victory as it happens.

