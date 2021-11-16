Birkenstock’s Holiday Gift Guide offers classic sandals, cozy slippers, more from $18

The Birkenstock Holiday Gift Guide has an array of ideas for everyone on your list. Inside this guide you can score deals on classic sandals, cozy slippers, and much more. There are hundreds of styles to choose from with pricing from $18. Plus, Birkenstock offers free delivery on all orders. Find all of our top picks from the Birkenstock Holiday Gift Guide below.

Holiday gifts from Birkenstock for men

Slippers are always a great gift idea during the holiday season, and our favorite style from this guide is the Zermatt Wool Felt Style for men. They’re priced at $100 and are available in several color options. The shearling design will help to keep you warm, and it has an iconic cork-latex footbed. The upper is made of wool, and the outsole means these can be worn in or outdoors.

Birkenstock is known for its classic sandals, and one of its best-selling styles is the Arizona Birko-Flor Nubuck design. The two-strap design was made to be comfortable and supportive. This style is very on-trend for warmer weather and pairs nicely with any casual bottom for men or women. The comfortable footbed was also designed to contour to your foot. The sandals are available in two color options and are priced at $100.

Gift ideas for women

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, the Cotton Slub Socks for women are a great option. These socks can be paired with your classic sandals, slippers, or boots, with extra height to help keep you warm. They are also infused with stretch for added comfort and are priced at just $18.

Shearling material is a very on-trend material for the fall and winter seasons, and the Arizona Big Buckle Sherpa Sandals are a great option. They are available in several color options and are a great option for cooler weather. The big buckles add a stylish touch, while the sherpa material keeps you comfortable. This style is a best-seller this season and would make a really nice gift for any woman in your life.

Finally, you will want to check out our latest guide to Oprah’s Favorite Things List with over 112 items with pricing starting at just $12 Prime shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!