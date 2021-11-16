Cubii’s JR1 Under Desk Elliptical lets you get workouts in at home for $199 (Save $50)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessCubii
Reg. $249 $199

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $199 shipped. Down from its $249 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a new 2021 low that’s $31 under our previous mention. Delivering an easy way to workout while at the desk, Cubii’s elliptical can be used while you sit and get work done. Alongside its onboard display for tracking progress, there’s also added adjustable resistance so it can handle the needs of more casual users and workout veterans alike. If you’re hoping to get a head start on those New Year’s resolutions, this may be just the solution for actually sticking to those goals. Head below for more.

A great addition to your workout regimen is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at $20. Using your savings to grab one of these alongside the elliptical will help you measure results of your workouts and even connects to your smartphone for monitoring stats over time. 

But if you want to actually track the workouts themselves, as well as your general health otherwise, be sure to go check out our exclusive Garmin smartwatch discounts. Delivering the best prices to date across the lineup, you’re looking at as much as $250 in savings off the more premium styles alongside entry-level offerings from $119.

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical features:

Leading compact and ergonomic mini elliptical that lets you workout or rehab while you sit at home or the office. The smooth gliding motion can be switched between 8 resistance levels to increase desk exercise as you gain strength. Enjoy your favorite show, read your current book, and stay productive at work all while you Cubii without the worry of distraction!

